Watch The Google Search Central Live Recording

If you missed the live Google Search Central Live conference from the other day, you are in luck, the recording is now officially available on YouTube. It is relatively short for a conference and won't take you too long to watch.

I think I covered the most interesting parts here already with my stories on:

There are three segments to this conference:

(1) Fireside chat which lasts about the first 30 minutes.

(2) The Solving Technical SEO Issues which lasts another 30 minutes.

(3) The Search Off The Record LIVE which is the remainder of the video.

Here is the recording:

Forum discussion at Twitter.