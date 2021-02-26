Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Update, Page Experience Update Won’t Be Massive, Mobile-First Indexing Deadline & Partner Program Changes

Google may have pushed another algorithm update starting this past weekend, I almost did not cover it. There was also a possible local search ranking update by Google over the past two days. Googleâ€™s Danny Sullivan said donâ€™t expect the Page Experience Update to be a massive change overnight. Google said the mobile-first indexing deadline will be approximately around March, but there is no specific date for the deadline. Googleâ€™s Gary Illyes spoke about Googleâ€™s serving index and indexing shards. Google said title tags that are longer than what is displayed in the search results do have a benefit. Google may be showing fewer featured snippets since February 19th or so. Gary Illyes also said that Google may have only updated its search algorithm a handful of times due to SEOs gaming the system. Google said it generally does not announce when it deprecates ranking factors or signals. Google said the number of links to your site is completely irrelevant for SEO. Google Search Console made changes to how it counts impressions and clicks on some web stories. Google is testing a keyword tag or label in the search results. Google Ads changed its Google Partner Program requirements to let agencies dismiss certain recommendations. Google said it is discontinuing showcase shopping ads. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

