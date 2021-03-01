Google Partner Program Wooden Coffee Box

Mar 1, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Partner Program Wooden Coffee Box 2021

Google sent the Google Partner Program agencies in India these wooden coffee boxes in 2021. The wooden box is engraved and inside the box it has a lot of coffee materials.

As you can see there is Starbucks India Estates Blend, a coffee cup and a coffee urn of some sorts. There is also this box with other swag inside of it.

Rob P shared these photos on Twitter.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google Maze Pen
 
blog comments powered by Disqus