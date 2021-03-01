Google Partner Program Wooden Coffee Box

Google sent the Google Partner Program agencies in India these wooden coffee boxes in 2021. The wooden box is engraved and inside the box it has a lot of coffee materials.

As you can see there is Starbucks India Estates Blend, a coffee cup and a coffee urn of some sorts. There is also this box with other swag inside of it.

Rob P shared these photos on Twitter.

Magic mug: Check. Great coffee: Check. All fueled up and looking forward to a great #PartnerSummit2021 #proudgooglepartner. pic.twitter.com/Wnq3HJEspN — Rob P (@MrRobzilla) February 26, 2021

