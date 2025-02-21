Google is testing a new box that highlights that you can book the hotel at the official site, the hotel's direct website. This does not look like a sponsored result, but just a way to highlight the official website of the hotel.

This was spotted by Thom de Graaf, but Adrian Dekker posted about it on LinkedIn - here is the screenshot:

To compare, this is what I see - it just goes to the main results listing:

As Thom wrote in the comments, "this could make a big difference for hotel owners looking to drive more direct bookings, thanks to its prominent position and appearance. Plus, it’s great that it’s a free booking link!"

