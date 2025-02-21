Google Sponsored Ads For People Also Consider?

Last week, Shameem Adhikarath spotted a sponsored label on top of the "People also consider" box within the Google Search results. I figured it was a bug with ads not loading but then Shay Harel spotted the same thing a week later. Is this another bug or is this a new ad unit?

I did ask Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, if this is a bug but I did not hear back by the time I wrote this.

Here is a screenshot of this:

Google Ads People Also Consider

Weird, no?

Forum discussion at X.

 

