Microsoft has this new style for some of the Bing Search Copilot answers. They can show a card or box that has a tabbed carousel where you can swipe through different sections of an article to get different categories of answers for the topic.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about this on X - I can replicate it for the query [best seat cushion] - here is a screenshot:

Those all link to the article on NBC but it shows you different blocks of topical answers based on which tab you are currently in.

Here is a video from Sachin:

Here are more designs, and all of the headings redirect to one article, not different ones. pic.twitter.com/qyEHwk36Ty — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 13, 2025

Years ago, Microsoft tested/launched tabbed carousels in search result snippets.

Forum discussion at X.