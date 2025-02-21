Bing Copilot AI Answers Tabbed Carousel Card

Feb 21, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Swipe

Microsoft has this new style for some of the Bing Search Copilot answers. They can show a card or box that has a tabbed carousel where you can swipe through different sections of an article to get different categories of answers for the topic.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about this on X - I can replicate it for the query [best seat cushion] - here is a screenshot:

Bing Copilot Answer Tabs Ui

Those all link to the article on NBC but it shows you different blocks of topical answers based on which tab you are currently in.

Here is a video from Sachin:

Years ago, Microsoft tested/launched tabbed carousels in search result snippets.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Hotel Results Tests Book With Official Site Box

Feb 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Copilot AI Answers Tabbed Carousel Card

Feb 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Stop Placing Your Ads On Parked Domains By Default

Feb 21, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Sponsored Ads For People Also Consider?

Feb 21, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2025

Feb 20, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heating Up Again

Feb 20, 2025 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google Ads To Stop Placing Your Ads On Parked Domains By Default
Next Story: Google Hotel Results Tests Book With Official Site Box

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.