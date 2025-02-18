Daily Search Forum Recap: February 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says there is no shortcut to persistent faster crawling. Google Search is testing a new background section and a new pagination bar style. Google Ads has Advanced plans section. Bing is testing related searches on knowledge panels.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: There Is No Persistent Shortcut To Faster Crawling

Google's John Mueller said that there is no persistent shortcut to faster crawling. Yes, you can expedite crawling for specific situations and times, but there is no way to just tell Google you want them to crawl you faster, all the time.

Google Search is testing a new section in the search results titled or named "Background." This includes articles from news publishers, with I guess, more background information than you would find from others.

Google Ads has this section (not sure if it is new) named Advanced Plans. This feature allows you to select a "mix of ad types based on goals" and Google will create conversion creation and capture plans for you.

Microsoft is testing adding a new box to the knowledge panels within Bing that show related searches. This is obviously to encourage searches to do more queries, to generate more ads and more revenue. Or maybe to help searchers find a more diverse set of topics to search for.

Google is testing removing the numbers from the pagination menu at the footer of the Google Search results page. The normal pagination bar shows the page number you are on, the test just shows a next button.

Here is a photo of a yellow bench canopy outside of the Google office in India. I guess Googlers there can eat outside the office or work outside the office in this bench.

