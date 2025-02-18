Microsoft is testing adding a new box to the knowledge panels within Bing that show related searches. This is obviously to encourage searches to do more queries, to generate more ads and more revenue. Or maybe to help searchers find a more diverse set of topics to search for.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted on X a screenshot that shows the related searches box:

Here is what I see, without that box:

Also spotted later by Sachin:

Bing test: When I clicked on related searches in Bing’s knowledge panel, it redirected me to a new query. Interestingly, the new panel still showed information about the same website (e.g., Amazon), not a different source @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/XtNPo1493S — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 30, 2025

