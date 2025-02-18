Bing Tests Knowledge Panels With Related Searches Box

Feb 18, 2025
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Professor Robot

Microsoft is testing adding a new box to the knowledge panels within Bing that show related searches. This is obviously to encourage searches to do more queries, to generate more ads and more revenue. Or maybe to help searchers find a more diverse set of topics to search for.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted on X a screenshot that shows the related searches box:

Bing Related Searches Knowledge Panels

Here is what I see, without that box:

Bing Related Searches Knowledge Panel

Also spotted later by Sachin:

Forum discussion at X.

 

