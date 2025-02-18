Google Search Testing New Pagination Bar Without Numbers

Google is testing removing the numbers from the pagination menu at the footer of the Google Search results page. The normal pagination bar shows the page number you are on, the test just shows a next button.

This was spotted by Punit who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Pagination Without Numbers

This is what I see for the same query:

Google Pagination

Spotted earlier at:

I am not sure I like it, but who uses the next button on the Google Search results page anyway?

Forum discussion at X.

 

