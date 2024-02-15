Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We have another unconfirmed Google search ranking update that touched down yesterday. Google featured snippets disppaeared this morning, they are back now. Google added new support for DMA based rich results, aggregator units, refinement chips and flight results. Google will clarify its policies for using AI to generate content and Google Search. Google is testing new hotel search result layouts. Google updated is canonical documentation, you should read it. Google Search Console filters and dialog menus are now more curved with larger fonts. Google top stories has a new label.

With the rise of AI, web crawlers are suddenly controversial, The Verge

