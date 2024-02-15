Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2024

Feb 15, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We have another unconfirmed Google search ranking update that touched down yesterday. Google featured snippets disppaeared this morning, they are back now. Google added new support for DMA based rich results, aggregator units, refinement chips and flight results. Google will clarify its policies for using AI to generate content and Google Search. Google is testing new hotel search result layouts. Google updated is canonical documentation, you should read it. Google Search Console filters and dialog menus are now more curved with larger fonts. Google top stories has a new label.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Hits On February 14 & 15 (Unconfirmed)
    I see signs of another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that kicked off yesterday and is rolling into today. The SEO chatter within the SEO industry started yesterday and has only escalated today, while the Google volatility tracker tools are mostly all picking up big swings today.
  • Google Search Featured Snippets Have Gone Missing
    It seems that Google has stopped serving featured snippets in its search results this morning. It started around 7 AM ET today, just about an hour ago. I cannot trigger any featured snippets to load.
  • New Google Search DMA Rich Results, Aggregator Units & Refinement Chips
    We've been seeing changes to the Google Search results in the European regions related to Digital Markets Act (DMA) comparison sites and hotels, etc. The Google Search team now posted about how the search experiences are changing with new rich results, aggregator units, and refinement chips - most of what we covered already but now it is official.
  • Google Will Clarify Use Of AI To Generate Content For SEO Purposes
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said last week that the search company will issue additional clarifications around the acceptable or unacceptable use of AI to generate content for SEO purposes. In short, Google has already said you cannot use AI (or other means) to generate content to manipulate ranking in search results.
  • Google Search Console Launches User Interface Changes
    Google Search Console has quietly launched some relatively small user interface changes. It seems like the filters and sorting boxes are now curved and more modern.
  • Google Updates Canonical Docs Explaining Which Attributes Break The Canonicalization
    Google has added a section to the use rel=canonical link annotations section of the canonical search documentation to clarify that rel=canonical annotations with certain attributes are not used for canonicalization.
  • Google Top Stories - New Stories Since You Last Searched
    Google is testing a new top stories feature and label that tells you that there are new top stories available since the last time you searched for that query. There is a new label that reads "new" and says, "There are new results since your last search."
  • Google Testing New Layouts For Hotel Search Pack Results
    Google is testing two new layouts for the hotel search results - the hotel pack. Instead of just listing the results in a list view, Google is testing show the results side by side in columns and rows.
  • Google NYC Gets Snow Tuesday
    I live about a 45 (could be two hours if bad traffic) drive from the Google NYC office and we got 9 inches of snow on Tuesday but NYC rarely gets any snow accumulations because its the city. Google NYC did get a few inches of snow in front of the Google building. Most of it didn't stick but Central Park clocked 4 inches.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2024

Feb 15, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Google Search Featured Snippets Have Gone Missing (Now Back)

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:55 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Hits On February 14 & 15 (Unconfirmed)

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Will Clarify Use Of AI To Generate Content For SEO Purposes

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Testing New Layouts For Hotel Search Pack Results

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

New Google Search DMA Rich Results, Aggregator Units & Refinement Chips

Feb 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Featured Snippets Have Gone Missing (Now Back)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.