Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2024

We have another unconfirmed Google search ranking update that touched down yesterday. Google featured snippets disppaeared this morning, they are back now. Google added new support for DMA based rich results, aggregator units, refinement chips and flight results. Google will clarify its policies for using AI to generate content and Google Search. Google is testing new hotel search result layouts. Google updated is canonical documentation, you should read it. Google Search Console filters and dialog menus are now more curved with larger fonts. Google top stories has a new label.
Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Hits On February 14 & 15 (Unconfirmed)
I see signs of another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that kicked off yesterday and is rolling into today. The SEO chatter within the SEO industry started yesterday and has only escalated today, while the Google volatility tracker tools are mostly all picking up big swings today.
Google Search Featured Snippets Have Gone Missing
It seems that Google has stopped serving featured snippets in its search results this morning. It started around 7 AM ET today, just about an hour ago. I cannot trigger any featured snippets to load.
New Google Search DMA Rich Results, Aggregator Units & Refinement Chips
We've been seeing changes to the Google Search results in the European regions related to Digital Markets Act (DMA) comparison sites and hotels, etc. The Google Search team now posted about how the search experiences are changing with new rich results, aggregator units, and refinement chips - most of what we covered already but now it is official.
Google Will Clarify Use Of AI To Generate Content For SEO Purposes
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said last week that the search company will issue additional clarifications around the acceptable or unacceptable use of AI to generate content for SEO purposes. In short, Google has already said you cannot use AI (or other means) to generate content to manipulate ranking in search results.
Google Search Console Launches User Interface Changes
Google Search Console has quietly launched some relatively small user interface changes. It seems like the filters and sorting boxes are now curved and more modern.
Google Updates Canonical Docs Explaining Which Attributes Break The Canonicalization
Google has added a section to the use rel=canonical link annotations section of the canonical search documentation to clarify that rel=canonical annotations with certain attributes are not used for canonicalization.
Google Top Stories - New Stories Since You Last Searched
Google is testing a new top stories feature and label that tells you that there are new top stories available since the last time you searched for that query. There is a new label that reads "new" and says, "There are new results since your last search."
Google Testing New Layouts For Hotel Search Pack Results
Google is testing two new layouts for the hotel search results - the hotel pack. Instead of just listing the results in a list view, Google is testing show the results side by side in columns and rows.
Google NYC Gets Snow Tuesday
I live about a 45 (could be two hours if bad traffic) drive from the Google NYC office and we got 9 inches of snow on Tuesday but NYC rarely gets any snow accumulations because its the city. Google NYC did get a few inches of snow in front of the Google building. Most of it didn't stick but Central Park clocked 4 inches.
