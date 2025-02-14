Google Dropped Minimum Required Budget For Local Service Ads

Google seems to have removed the minimum required budget for Local Service Ads. It is not clear if this is intentional or a bug but the box to stop you from setting a budget too low, seems to not be there anymore.

Anthony Higman posted about this on X and said, "Wild LSA change I just noticed! Google recently removed required monthly budgets (at least for the legal vertical). Previously, you could not set a budget under what the red required weekly budget was. If you put in a number lower than that you could not save the budget. nNw you can set a budget lower than the required minimum."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Lsa Min Req Budget

I did ask Google if this was intentional or not but I did not hear back yet.

Anthony then went on with his rant:

I Feel Like This Is A BADDDD Sign For LSA. MUST MAKE THEM WORK!!!! They Removing All Barriers Here And Expanding Them. BUT It Will Never Fix The CORE Problem With LSA. And That Is That Google Has Oversaturated The Marketplace.

Google Should Of Watched This Video I Made Two Years Ago That Explains The Core Flaw In LSA And That Is That There Are Only Probably 10-20 Active Legit Car Accident Cases In A Geo At Any Given Time. Before LSA, There Were 10 Law Firms Going After These Cases With PPC. Now There Are 350 Going After The Same Amount Of Legit Cases. Google CANNOT Provide Leads For All Of These Advertisers And So Have To Expand Lead Categories Until Everything Is Garbage And No One Wants To Advertise Anymore.

Just Get Rid Of This Garbage Platform The Legal Vertical. PLEASE!!!!!! Everyone HATES IT!!!!

Yea, I left the CAPS.

Forum discussion at X.

 

