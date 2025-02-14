Google Ads New Performance Max Search Themes Indicator

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Indicator

Google Ads has added to Performance Max campaigns, the search themes, an indicator to tell you what is driving a specific change in your ad performance. This shows a trend icon near the campaign and then shows you why it is performing, as it is.

This was spotted by Natasha Kaurra who posted a screenshot of it on X and said, "Google Ads Performance Max now highlights Search Themes Driving Incremental Traffic!"

Here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Search Themes Indicator

Anu Adegbola explained, "The new indicator evaluates whether added search themes generate new, incremental traffic or simply overlap with existing signals."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 14, 2025

Feb 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Super Bowl Volatility, Reddit Blames Google, Search Is Faster & Reviews Bug Fix

Feb 14, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Listing New Membership Loyalty Pricing Property

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Article Links To Product Snippet Overlays

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Dropped Minimum Required Budget For Local Service Ads

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Performance Max Search Themes Indicator

Feb 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Shopping / E-Commerce Card With Ads
Next Story: Google Dropped Minimum Required Budget For Local Service Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.