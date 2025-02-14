Google Ads has added to Performance Max campaigns, the search themes, an indicator to tell you what is driving a specific change in your ad performance. This shows a trend icon near the campaign and then shows you why it is performing, as it is.

This was spotted by Natasha Kaurra who posted a screenshot of it on X and said, "Google Ads Performance Max now highlights Search Themes Driving Incremental Traffic!"

Here is that screenshot:

Anu Adegbola explained, "The new indicator evaluates whether added search themes generate new, incremental traffic or simply overlap with existing signals."

Forum discussion at X.