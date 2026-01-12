Daily Search Forum Recap: January 12, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google introduced Agentic Commerce Protocol (UCP) that lets you integrate with Google AI experiences to checkout directly there. Google also announced Direct Offers, a new AI Mode ad experience to show coupons to searchers. Google also announced Merchant Center Business Agents, AI agents for your business. Google integrates its core signals into AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Ads PMax has new A/B testing assets. Google Ads is testing Brand linking.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Integrates Core Search Signals Into AI Experiences

Google's Robby Stein reiterated that Google's AI experience, such as AI Mode and AI Overviews, integrates Google's core search signals. This helps Google provide more useful and helpful responses to users in the AI experiences. But it doesn't always get it right, as many of you know.

In a rare Sunday launch, Google announced new AI Mode ads named Direct Offers. Google also announced branded AI agents and a new open standard for agentic commerce it calls Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP).

Google announced new Business Agents, branded AI Agents, a "new way for shoppers to chat with brands, right on Search," Google said. "It's like a virtual sales associate that can answer product questions in a brand's voice, enabling retailers to connect with consumers during critical shopping moments and help drive sales," Google added.

Google Ads has a new experiment feature for Performance Max campaigns that lets you A/B-test assets. This allows you to compare the performance of 2 different sets of assets within the same asset group to find out which creative combination works best for your Performance Max campaign.

Google Ads seems to be slowly rolling out a new Google Ads experimental feature in the Google Ads Lab section named Brand Linking. Brand linking lets you "Link customers to brands," it reads.

Here is a video of the Google Developer team gifting a custom LEGO set of an important Google research paper and patent named MapReduce: Simplified Data Processing on Large Clusters. It was authored by Jeffrey Dean and Sanjay Ghemawat and is now part of a LEGO set with Jeff and Sanjay as LEGO characters.

