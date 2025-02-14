Google seems to be adding links to review publishers when you hover over some of the product results, popular products, snippets. The links show only after the box expands, and it includes a snippet of content and then a link to the source. To be clear, this doesn't just show for the popular products results, but also deals section and others.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some examples on X - I was able to replicate this for the query [diapers]. Here is my screenshot:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here are more - where they show in the Google e-commerce card UX:

Products in the top recommendations with the 'Popular' tag now feature an article link below the product that leads to a review (it may be old, but I just noticed it today). @rustybrick @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/j4sTC8PlC1 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 12, 2025

I wonder what the click-through rate on those links are. :)

