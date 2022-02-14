Daily Search Forum Recap: February 14, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console crawl stats report is missing some data, it is a widespread reporting issue. Google said having more content does not always mean more traffic. Google is testing larger sitelinks for Google Ads. Google Ads reporting delay caused a lot of advertiser confusion. Google Ads has more automated extensions and may show your extensions more often. Also check out the newest search vlog interview.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Crawl Stats Report Missing A Day
It looks like there is a missing day, a data gap, in the Google Search Console crawl stats report. I am personally missing Tuesday, February 8th crawl data but it seems others are missing February 9th.
- Google Ads Reporting Delay Bug Causes Advertiser Confusion
On Friday, February 11th, Google confirmed an issue with the Google Ads reports where there was a delay in reporting a portion of conversions using Data Driven Attribution (DDA). Google has fixed the issue and has or is currently working on backfilling that delayed data.
- Google Ads To Create & Show More Ad Extensions In Search
Google announced that it has is releasing more features to potentially show more ad extensions including sitelinks, callouts, and structured snippets. This includes a way to review and manage automatically created extensions and Google's machine learning showing extensions in a new way.
- Google Ads Large Sitelinks Block Design
Google seems to be testing really large sitelinks for some Google search ads in the mobile search results. We've seen larger sitelinks several months ago, but here it is in virtually the same size as the top part of the ad.
- Google: More Content Does Not Mean More Traffic
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "more content definitely does not mean more traffic." Meaning, writing more content does not always translate to more traffic, espesially from Google Search.
- Vlog #159: Brian Wallace On Good vs. Bad Infographics & The Process To Make Infographics
In part one we spoke about how Brian Wallace of NowSourcing got into infographics, how it is not just about links but much more and some cool scores he had with them. In part two...
- Construction Worker Pipe Bending At Google NYC
Here is a video I found on Instagram from the Google NYC office of a construction working showing how to do pipe bending. I embedded the full video below, so you can see the full thing.
