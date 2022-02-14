Google: More Content Does Not Mean More Traffic

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "more content definitely does not mean more traffic." Meaning, writing more content does not always translate to more traffic, espesially from Google Search.

Here is the tweet within context:

No, more content definitely does not mean more traffic. — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) February 14, 2022

I can relate, creating more content, does not always translate to more traffic. Sometimes sites push out bad or spammy content and that won't always lead to more traffic. But in general, if you write quality and useful content often, it is more likely that you can produce more traffic from more content. Not always but often.

John Mueller has said this before, saying Just putting out more content doesn't necessarily make a site better. He also said content frequency is not a ranking factor.

This is timely, in that just about a week ago, I hit my 30,000th article on this site:

Today I published my 30,000th public article on @seroundtable ✍️ if you add in the 8,590 on @sengineland and ~1,136 on @sewatch that comes out to just under 40,000 articles on search pic.twitter.com/yyzTo5xkbn — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 8, 2022

John also added this:

Not necessarily. Does writing 4 "good quality" pages per day make a book a best-seller? If that was all it took, all books would be best-sellers, and they would all be the same length. — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) February 13, 2022

No, just writing does not always translate to more content.

