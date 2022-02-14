Google: More Content Does Not Mean More Traffic

Feb 14, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "more content definitely does not mean more traffic." Meaning, writing more content does not always translate to more traffic, espesially from Google Search.

Here is the tweet within context:

I can relate, creating more content, does not always translate to more traffic. Sometimes sites push out bad or spammy content and that won't always lead to more traffic. But in general, if you write quality and useful content often, it is more likely that you can produce more traffic from more content. Not always but often.

John Mueller has said this before, saying Just putting out more content doesn't necessarily make a site better. He also said content frequency is not a ranking factor.

This is timely, in that just about a week ago, I hit my 30,000th article on this site:

John also added this:

No, just writing does not always translate to more content.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

