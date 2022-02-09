Daily Search Forum Recap: February 9, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Did you know that most SEOs said the pandemic resulted in an increase in demand for their SEO services? Google local might have a bug with double ad placements (update, this is not a bug). Google had to say that URLs with UTM parameters on them are not by default paid links. Bing migrated the Bing News PubHub into Bing Webmaster Tools. Google Chrome is rolling out Journeys, which is browser history improved.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Survey Says: The Pandemic Brought An Increase In Demand For SEO
Joe Hall posted a Twitter poll asking the SEO community how the pandemic impacted their SEO business. The poll had 614 responses and most said that the pandemic has brought an increased demand in SEO.
- Google: Links With UTM Parameters Are Not By Default Paid Links
John Mueller of Google has to say on Twitter that just because a link has UTM parameters on them, it doesn't make it a paid link. He said "links with UTM parameters are just links." "They're definitely not considered paid links," he added.
- Google Local Pack With Double Ad Placement Bug? (Not a bug)
We've seen Google legitimately test two ads in the local pack but what Iampk spotted on Twitter and some were able to replicate seems like Google placing an ad unit spot twice in the local pack. Like this is some bug where Google decided to not show two ads, but ads two ad features to the local pack - it is a subtle difference.
- Bing News PubHub Moved To Bing Webmaster Tools
Microsoft Bing has moved the Bing News PubHub to within Bing Webmaster Tools. Bing News PubHub is a way for publishers to submit their site for approval in Bing News and also check on the status of their approval. It is no longer available at pubhub.bing.com - it has been moved to Bing Webmaster Tools.
- Google Chrome Journeys Rolling Out
Back in October 2021 we reported that Google was testing in Chrome something called Journeys. Journeys will cluster all the pages you've visited related to your previous browsing history so you can easily view them without having to sift through your browsing history.
- Google Pillow Swag: Google TV & Chrome
Satyajeet Salgar from Google shared a photo on Twitter of some recent (the past year) of Google pillow swag he accumulated. This looks like a Google TV pillow and a Chrome pillow.
Other Great Search Threads:
- First time seeing that keywords have to go into a review process when you add them to custom segment audiences. #ppcchat, Greg on Twitter
- Note if you do not add video assets yourself in the performance max campaigns Google will do this for you. These videos are 19 secs long and are very generic. You cannot delete these automatically created video's. #ppccha, Alex van de Pol on Twitter
- New pagination in Google SERP on Mobile. Is it new?, Pradeep on Twitter
- So many ways to use the new indexing API data. Find how popular each path on your site is (super-mini log analysis?) 1) Crawl with @screamingfrog 2) CTR-A, CTRL-C from Search Console tab, paste into sheet 3) See avg days, Mike Richardson on Twitter
- Robots.Txt is for controlling crawling., John Mueller on Twitter
Feedback:
