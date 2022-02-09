Google Local Pack With Double Ad Placement Bug?

We've seen Google legitimately test two ads in the local pack but what Iampk spotted on Twitter and some were able to replicate seems like Google placing an ad unit spot twice in the local pack. Like this is some bug where Google decided to not show two ads, but ads two ad features to the local pack - it is a subtle difference that will catch a savvy marketer's eye.

Iampk shared this screenshot on Twitter the other day and said "I am seeing ads get double placement while ad is removed next to listing as you can see from Universal Heating and Air." "Also, stars are removed for anything under 5 reviews," Iampk added:

Here is another example:

Don’t ask Canadians. I am able to replicate it. pic.twitter.com/3u87Wsnl45 — Jason Brown Meta Spam Fighter (@keyserholiday) February 7, 2022

So this seems like a bug, not a test - at least that is how I see it.

