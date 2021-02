Here is a photo I found on Instagram back in 2016 of an Android claw machine game. The Android bot can be lowered to grab you some Google pillows. The pillows are Chrome, YouTube and Google Maps pillows.

This photo was taken in Roppongi Hills, in Tokyo, Japan back on December 2016.

