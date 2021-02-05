Google Image Search COVID Warning & Notice

Some of Google Image search results may show you a notice at the footer of the image results. The notice reads "Information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) is constantly evolving. The rest of the results might not be what you're looking for. See more anyway."

Here is a screen shot (click to enlarge):

Marie Haynes noticed this and posted about it on Twitter - I have never seen this before. I have not seen others report this as well. The query Marie triggered this for was [the word google written on a toilet in a cartoon].

That Peppa Pig is not looking too healthy.

