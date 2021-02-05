Google Ads Rolls Out Portfolio Bid Strategies For Manager Accounts

In July 2020, Google Ads announced portfolio bid strategies, an automated, goal-driven bid strategy that groups together multiple campaigns, ad groups, and keywords. Now, Google is saying this feature is available to all manager accounts.

Portfolio bid strategies automatically set bids in Google Ads to help you reach your performance goals. They specifically include the following Smart bidding strategies: Target CPA, Target ROAS, Maximize conversions, Maximize conversion value, Maximize clicks, and Target impression share. Once you create a portfolio strategy, it will be stored in your Shared library. This is the central location for managing your portfolio bid strategies and tracking their performance. Portfolio bid strategies were previously referred to as “flexible bid strategies.”

Google said "starting today, all advertisers will be able to create and manage these cross-account bid strategies for both Search and standard Shopping campaigns." "By combining campaigns from different accounts into a single portfolio, it’s easier to drive more performance across those accounts. GetYourGuide, a marketplace that offers activities for travelers, used portfolio bid strategies across accounts to make it easier to meet their business goals," Google added.

You can learn more about how to create a portfolio bid strategy if you want to valid all of Google's claims.

