Cute Dog In Basket Of Google Bike

Here is a photo that might make you smile today. It is a cute and happy looking dog inside the basket of a Google bike at the Google campus. This was recently shared on Instagram as a throwback from a Googler.

She wrote "throwback to baby gouda and when I used to work in an actual office. For those of you working from home, do you prefer it over going into the office? I like both, but work is so much better when Gouda can sit on my lap!"

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.