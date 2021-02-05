Apple Maps Showing Restaurant Menus From Yelp

Feb 5, 2021
Apple Maps both on iOS devices and desktop seem to now be showing menus from some restaurants. The menus seem to mostly come from Yelp, a partner of Apple.

Here is what it looks like on my iPhone:

Thibault Adda shared a screen shot from his iPad but it does not show Yelp, it shows a weird grayed out box:

Krystal Taing explained that Apple has given businesses the ability to "control these directly via partners, called action links." I don't really see much information about "action links" for menus.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

