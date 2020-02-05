Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2020

Feb 5, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #43: Jim Boykin - The Ultimate Link Building Guru Shares Sage Advice
    Jim Boykin from Internet Marketing Ninjas invited me to his office to sit down and chat about links. The funny thing is, he came to my office like 15 years ago to build links, no joke...
  • Google: URL Length Is Not A Ranking Factor
    Google's John Mueller had to say on Twitter that "URL length is not a ranking fraction." He was told that a CMS autogenerates URLs that are often longer than what is recommended for SEO. Now, what is recommended for SEO in terms of length?
  • Google: Use rel=sponsored For Affiliate Links If Possible
    Google's John Mueller said that if you can, it is best to use the rel=sponsored link attribute on your affiliate links. You can still use nofollow or combine them if you want, but it would make things clearer for Google if you uses rel=sponsored.
  • Live: Google Top Stories With Descriptions In Snippets
    Back in December, Google announced an update to the top stories section and some of those screen shots showed descriptions, not just an image and title and site name, in the snippet section of the top stories. Well, now I see descriptions in some top stories cards.
  • Google Pairing Knowledge Panels & People Also Search For
    Yesterday we covered a feature that shows "see the connection" between two entities and/or people in Google's knowledge panel. Google has been doing this for the past few weeks according to Mordy Oberstein and he shared more examples of this in action.
  • Google: GoogleBot User Agent New Name Is Fully Live
    Martin Splitt from Google said on Twitter that the new name for the user agent for GoogleBot should now be 100% live. The new user agent name is dynamic, meaning, it will show the latest version of Chrome that GoogleBot is using to crawl and render your web pages.
  • Google Boat At The Kirkland Office
    Michael Wyszomierski, aka Wysz, who has been at Google since 2006 and was part of the spam fighting team with Matt Cutts, shared a photo on Instagram of the Google boat at the Kirkland office.

