Michael Wyszomierski, aka Wysz, who has been at Google since 2006 and was part of the spam fighting team with Matt Cutts, shared a photo on Instagram of the Google boat at the Kirkland office. The Kirkland office is where the original Google Search Console (Webmaster Tools) team was based, now they are in Israel.

In any event, Wysz said on Instagram "I've never been on a boat with a better Internet connection."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.