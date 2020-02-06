Google Asks You To Scan Your Badge To Get Food

Here is a photo I found on Instagram of a device where Google is asking its employees to scan their badge when eating. It is called badge for food and I guess it gives Google another way of tracking which Googlers are eating what food? Martin Splitt from Google told me that this isn't tracking individual Googlers or the food they eat.

I don't believe Google had something like this last time I was in one of their cafes.

