Google: If You Need To Manually Submit Pages To Index Then You Need To Improve Site Quality

With the Google Search Console manual submission issues with getting pages into the index, John Mueller from Google said on Twitter "If your site relies on manual index submission for normal content, you need to significantly improve your site."

He is saying if Google will not pick up your pages to be indexed without you using the request indexing feature in Google Search Console, then you have bigger site quality issues. John added "Search Console does not fix your site, you need to do that yourself."

Forcing a page to be in Google's index will not result in that page ranking any higher. It just might prove to be a waste of time. Why push something into Google's index if the page won't rank well anyway. Instead, work on making the page better, so Google wants to rank it higher?

Here is John's tweet:

If your site relies on manual index submission for normal content, you need to significantly improve your site. Search console does not fix your site, you need to do that yourself. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 3, 2020

Sounds similar to what we covered the other week with Gary Illyes from Google saying he is not surprised to everyone's reactions when low quality and spammy content is not indexed anymore.

