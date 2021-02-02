Daily Search Forum Recap: February 2, 2021

Feb 2, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Podcast: Google On The Search Central Site Migration
    In the latest Google Search Off the Record podcast, John Mueller, Gary Illyes, Lizzi Harvey and Cherry Prommawin got together to speak about the launch and migration of the new Google Search Central site. The team migrated four different sites into one central location.
  • Google's People Also Search For Entity Overlay Feature
    Google is testing another feature for "people also search for," this one overlays entity information in a popup menu when you hover your mouse over the term. This was spotted by Valentin Pletzer who called this "refinement bubbles within entity popover."
  • Google Launched The About This Result Snippet Feature
    Google has launched a feature for its search results snippets that show more information about a search result. We saw Google testing this back in 2019 and in 2020 and has decided to launch it in BETA mode for now.
  • Google: Core Web Vitals Values Won't Differ Based On Type Of Site
    Google won't be giving different levels or metrics of the Core Web Vitals scores based on the type of web site you have. So news sites versus e-commerce sites won't make a difference when it comes to the Core Web Vitals score Google gives the site.
  • Google On Same Link But Different Anchor Text On Same Page
    What if you had the same hyperlink twice on the same page but the first hyperlink used one set of anchor text and the second hyperlink used a different set of anchor text. Is that a bad thing? Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that they would be treated as normal links and are not considered spammy.
  • Bing Estimated Reading Time In Search Result Snippets
    Microsoft Bing is now testing displaying the estimated reading time for some of the search results. Within some search result snippets, Bing is adding "estimated reading time" under the snippet. This can be pulling from some structured data or Bing can be using other methods for this.
  • Google Dublin Porch On A Gloomy Day
    Here is an old photo from the Google Dublin office of the porch there. You can see swings, chairs, tables, the office and dark and gloomy skies. Of course, the Google colored floor colors are through

