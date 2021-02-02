Google: Core Web Vitals Values Won't Differ Based On Type Of Site

Google won't be giving different levels or metrics of the Core Web Vitals scores based on the type of web site you have. So news sites versus e-commerce sites won't make a difference when it comes to the Core Web Vitals score Google gives the site.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "No, we don't differentiate by site or page type." John did explain that "however" it might feel that way because "in Search, you're usually competing with sites that are similar to yours, so it can sometimes feel a bit like that."

Here is the Q&A on Twitter on this:

Quick Q for @JohnMu: In Core Web Vitals calculations, PSI provides the percentage of importance for each category. Does this ever change depending on use case? For example, news sites and other online publications have the worst CLS. — John McAlpin (@seocounseling) February 1, 2021

No, we don't differentiate by site or page type. However, in Search, you're usually competing with sites that are similar to yours, so it can sometimes feel a bit like that. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 1, 2021

