Google: Core Web Vitals Values Won't Differ Based On Type Of Site

Feb 2, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google won't be giving different levels or metrics of the Core Web Vitals scores based on the type of web site you have. So news sites versus e-commerce sites won't make a difference when it comes to the Core Web Vitals score Google gives the site.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "No, we don't differentiate by site or page type." John did explain that "however" it might feel that way because "in Search, you're usually competing with sites that are similar to yours, so it can sometimes feel a bit like that."

Here is the Q&A on Twitter on this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google On Same Link But Different Anchor Text On Same Page
 
blog comments powered by Disqus