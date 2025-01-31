Google Shopping Refinements With & Without Product Ratings

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Searching Google

Google Search is now sometimes showing the ability to filter products in its search results by product rating. I am not sure if this is new or not, but I cannot replicate this but some are seeing the product rating filter/refinement option when searching.

Sachin Patel spotted this and while I am not sure if it is new, I figured it is something I might want to document.

He posted these screenshots on X showing it with and without the product rating filters on the left side:

With:

Google Shopping Filters With Product Ratings

Without:

Google Shopping Filters Without Product Ratings

Again, this might not be new and that refinement list is super long and super dynamic, so who knows...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Tests Review Carousels & Blocks For Product Queries

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Shopping Refinements With & Without Product Ratings

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests New Shopping Search Filter On Mobile

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Ask For Me - Calls Businesses For Costs For You

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2025

Jan 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up January 29 & 30th

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Tests New Shopping Search Filter On Mobile
Next Story: Google Tests Review Carousels & Blocks For Product Queries

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.