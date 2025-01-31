Google Search is now sometimes showing the ability to filter products in its search results by product rating. I am not sure if this is new or not, but I cannot replicate this but some are seeing the product rating filter/refinement option when searching.
Sachin Patel spotted this and while I am not sure if it is new, I figured it is something I might want to document.
He posted these screenshots on X showing it with and without the product rating filters on the left side:
With:
Without:
Again, this might not be new and that refinement list is super long and super dynamic, so who knows...
Forum discussion at X.