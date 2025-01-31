Google Tests Review Carousels & Blocks For Product Queries

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Typing Google Logo

Google is testing (I think again) review carousels and block units in its search results for product queries. A number of SEOs spotted these coming up over the past week or two, and they basically show product review content in a separate section within Google Search. Blair MacGregor on X posted this screenshot of the review carousel on desktop:

Google Review Carousel Shopping

Sachin Patel on X posted this screenshot of the list view of reviews:

Google Reviews Mobile

Here are more:

Brodie Clark posted a couple on his SERPAlerts page:

Google Reviews Unit Desktop Test Carousel Version

Google Reviews Unit Desktop Test Snippets

Another example:

Google testing "reviews" section

CC: @rustybrick.com

[image or embed]

— Punit (@punit6008.bsky.social) January 29, 2025 at 10:58 PM

Gisele Navarro from House Fresh wrote, "We talked about this at the creator event and I remember many of us saying we didn’t want to be shoved into a carousel."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google: Demographic Exclusions To Apply To Google Ads Shopping Inventory in PMax

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Review Carousels & Blocks For Product Queries

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Shopping Refinements With & Without Product Ratings

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests New Shopping Search Filter On Mobile

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Ask For Me - Calls Businesses For Costs For You

Jan 31, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2025

Jan 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Shopping Refinements With & Without Product Ratings
Next Story: Google: Demographic Exclusions To Apply To Google Ads Shopping Inventory in PMax

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.