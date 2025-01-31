Google is testing (I think again) review carousels and block units in its search results for product queries. A number of SEOs spotted these coming up over the past week or two, and they basically show product review content in a separate section within Google Search. Blair MacGregor on X posted this screenshot of the review carousel on desktop:
Sachin Patel on X posted this screenshot of the list view of reviews:
Here are more:
Google is testing a reviews-based section in SERPs where articles focused on reviews are displayed.@rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @SERPalerts pic.twitter.com/DydsznntXj— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 24, 2025
Brodie Clark posted a couple on his SERPAlerts page:
Another example:
Google testing "reviews" section
CC: @rustybrick.com— Punit (@punit6008.bsky.social) January 29, 2025 at 10:58 PM
[image or embed]
Gisele Navarro from House Fresh wrote, "We talked about this at the creator event and I remember many of us saying we didn’t want to be shoved into a carousel."
