Google is testing (I think again) review carousels and block units in its search results for product queries. A number of SEOs spotted these coming up over the past week or two, and they basically show product review content in a separate section within Google Search. Blair MacGregor on X posted this screenshot of the review carousel on desktop:

Sachin Patel on X posted this screenshot of the list view of reviews:

Here are more:

Google is testing a reviews-based section in SERPs where articles focused on reviews are displayed.@rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @SERPalerts pic.twitter.com/DydsznntXj — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 24, 2025

Brodie Clark posted a couple on his SERPAlerts page:

Another example:

Gisele Navarro from House Fresh wrote, "We talked about this at the creator event and I remember many of us saying we didn’t want to be shoved into a carousel."

Forum discussion at X.