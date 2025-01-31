Google is testing a new filter for its shopping results in the mobile search results. Instead of showing a single filter menu, Google is showing a product image carousel line first and then a filter menu for additional search filters.

Here is a screenshot, the new version is on the left, the old is on the right:

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who notified me of this on X. I was able to replicate this in a private search window, as shown above.

This may be a small change but it is an interesting one.

Forum discussion at X.