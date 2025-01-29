Daily Search Forum Recap: January 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has expanded its enforcement of the site reputation abuse policy to German sites. Google Search Console performance reports are showing faster update time periods. Google Ads clarifies its docs around placement exclusions. Google AI Overviews now provides coding help. Google said SEOs can spot made for search engine content quickly.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To German Sites
    Google has once again expanded the reach of its site reputation abuse policy, beyond the US enforcement from from May and beyond limited European regions last week - we are now seeing enforcement in the massive German market.
  • Google Search Console Reports Latest Update In 30 Minute Intervals
    Google may have pushed some improvements to the reporting system within Google Search Console. Now Google can show how soon the report was updated within a 30 minute interval. So instead of showing last updated 3 hours ago or 4 hours ago, as an example, Google can show 3.5 hours ago.
  • Google Ads Clarifies Docs Around Placement Exclusions After Confusion
    Earlier this month, the Google Ads industry had a lot of confusion around if and in what cases the Google Ads API accept or support placement exclusions for Performance Max campaigns. Well, Google's Ginny Marvin clarified this the other day in an email to Navah Hopkins.
  • Google AI Overviews Now Providing Programming Help
    Google AI Overviews, even when not signed into a Google Labs project, is providing coding and programming examples and help. This started sometime yesterday, I believe, and before, I believe you had to opt into a Search Labs experiment to trigger this.
  • Google: SEOs Can Spot Made For Search Engine Content Quickly
    John Mueller from Google noted that he finds it "interesting" how those who spend time in our industry "can often recognize made-for-search-engine content fairly quickly." Meaning, we are good at seeing a piece of content on the web and knowing if it was created to perform well in search or written by a normal user trying to help others.
  • Google Custom Coffee
    Google hired this company named Fez Coffee Roasters to make custom coffee at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters, some time ago. This was share on Instagram back in November.

