Google AI Overviews, even when not signed into a Google Labs project, is providing coding and programming examples and help. This started sometime yesterday, I believe, and before, I believe you had to opt into a Search Labs experiment to trigger this.
James F Gibbons posted about this on X and I was able to replicate this, signed out, on my Mac, using Chrome.
Here is a screenshot:
You can expand it to see the full response:
It seems to work for a number of coding related questions.
I do wonder what impact this will have on sites, like Stack exchange, and others, that provide coding help.
Forum discussion at X.