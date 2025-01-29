Google AI Overviews Now Providing Programming Help

Google Robot Coding

Google AI Overviews, even when not signed into a Google Labs project, is providing coding and programming examples and help. This started sometime yesterday, I believe, and before, I believe you had to opt into a Search Labs experiment to trigger this.

James F Gibbons posted about this on X and I was able to replicate this, signed out, on my Mac, using Chrome.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ai Overview Programming

You can expand it to see the full response:

Google Ai Overview Coding

It seems to work for a number of coding related questions.

I do wonder what impact this will have on sites, like Stack exchange, and others, that provide coding help.

Forum discussion at X.

 

