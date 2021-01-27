Daily Search Forum Recap: January 27, 2021

Jan 27, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Mistakenly Sending Emails To Verify Sites In Search Console
    Google is emailing users to verify their sites in Google Search Console. The issue is that this is going to people who do not have any way of verifying those sites because they are not the site owner.
  • Google Drops Review Snippets For Lawyers
    It looks like Google has stopped displaying the rich results review snippets for attorneys and lawyers in the Google search results. Joy Hawkins showed a screen shot from January 10, 2021 with ratings showing in the Google search results and then on January 26, 2021 they are gone.
  • New Google My Business Insights Platform & Device Breakdown
    Google My Business seems to be adding to the Insights section new metrics that businesses can use for analytical purposes. The new metrics is called platform and device breakdown that show you the devices people used to find your business in Google Search or Maps.
  • Google Can Penalize A Network Of Sites For The Same Manual Action
    Let's say you run a legit network of sites under one umbrella company. Those sites have different content but the content is in the same framework and structure because I assume they use the same content management system and overall site structure. Guess what, if Google assigns a manual action to one site and knows it is part of a larger network of sites, it can apply that manual action across the other sites in the network.
  • Google Ads Tests "Site" Label In Search Ads
    Here is a small and subtle test that probably will irritate some advertiers. Google Ads is testing placing a label named "Site" between the Ad label and the URL of the search ad in the mobile results. Patrick Garde shared a screen shot of this with me on Twitter.
  • Microsoft Advertising Filter Link Extensions: More Links In Ads On Bing
    Microsoft announced a new Microsoft Advertising search ad extension named Filter Link extensions. These Filter Link extensions enable advertisers to show many different link extensions in their ad snippet, as opposed to one.
  • Logos Disappearing From Google Local Listings
    There are a number of reports in the Local Search Forum that businesses are seeing their logos disappear from their Google local listings in search. I currently see mine so maybe it was a temporary glitch and it is now fixed.
  • Google Poland Massage Chair
    Yesterday we saw robots at the Google Poland office, and part of the same set, I saw this massage chair at that same office.

