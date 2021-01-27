Google Drops Review Snippets For Lawyers

It looks like Google has stopped displaying the rich results review snippets for attorneys and lawyers in the Google search results. Joy Hawkins showed a screen shot from January 10, 2021 with ratings showing in the Google search results and then on January 26, 2021 they are gone.

Here are the screen shots side by side from her post on Twitter where she said "It's looking like Google removed gold stars in the organic results for attorneys this month."

It does not seem to surprise the local SEO community because it seems like a lot of the results were somewhat spammy anyway. Andy Kuiper said "Nice to see - They are welcome to go after everyone else abusing this too." Joy responded "Don't hold your breath. We all know how great Google is at enforcing their policies or more accurately called "recommendations" lol."

Time will tell if this sticks or not.

Forum discussion at Twitter.