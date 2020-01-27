Daily Search Forum Recap: January 27, 2020

Jan 27, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google May Revert Favicons & Black Ad Label On The Desktop Search Results
    A couple weeks ago, Google launched the mobile search interface design it had since May 2019 on desktop. It brought the favicons to the snippets and the black ad label for the desktop search ads. This design release, like the mobile released caused a huge number of complaints within the search community but more importantly, unlike with the mobile release, it caused a huge number of complaints outside of the search community.
  • Microsoft Advertising Ads Label In Bing Search Blend With Organic Also
    I am always beating up on Google, so let's give Bing a hard time as well. As Scott Jackson pointed out to me on Twitter this morning, the Microsoft Advertising labels in the Bing search results are incredibly hard to notice as well. Those ads use to be way more visible, now there is this tiny "ad" label, in small font, in a tiny box outline.
  • Vlog #40: Thom Craver At CBS Interactive On News Bias In Google & Is Schema A Win-Win
    Thom Craver (@thomcraver) invited me to his NYC office at CBS Interactive, so this was special, doing a vlog at a real TV network. Thom is the Lead SEO Analyst at CBS Interactive...
  • Google Moving Right Side Featured Snippet To Top Position
    Google should be moving, if they didn't do it already, any right side of the Google search results page feature snippets from that position to the top position. This should have happened by now, but might still be rolling out. This comes to remove confusion around the deduplication change of featured snippet URLs in the search results.
  • Work For Google As An SEO
    Google is hiring an SEO or multiple SEOs again. Former Google SEO, Sean O'Keefe, posted that his old job at Google as an SEO is now open. Sean is now working with the Google AI team - so his role needs to be filled. So if you are an SEO and looking for a job working at Google, in Mountain View, California - you can apply here.
  • Google Search Console Report Colors Updated
    Google has updated some of the colors used in the Google Search Console reports, such as the performance report. The colors are now a blue, purple, green and orange. The old colors were a blue, light blue, green and purple.
  • New GoogleBot Username Crawling But Chrome 41 Still Visible For Requesting Resources
    Bastian Grimm said he is now seeing the new GoogleBot useragent name being used for almost all crawling now. But some are still seeing Google use Chrome 41, not the latest version of Chrome as the useragent. John Mueller from Google said as of now, "the 41 you see is mostly the user-agent used when requesting resources - rendering is done with a modern Chrome version."
  • Chinese Dragon Dance Costume Party At Google
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram from the Google Irvine office in California of Googlers celebrating the Chinese New Years this weekend. Some Googlers are dressed up in those dragon dance costume

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Previous story: Google May Revert Favicons & Black Ad Label On The Desktop Search Results
 
blog comments powered by Disqus