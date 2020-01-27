Microsoft Advertising Ads Label In Bing Search Blend With Organic Also

I am always beating up on Google, so let's give Bing a hard time as well. As Scott Jackson pointed out to me on Twitter this morning, the Microsoft Advertising labels in the Bing search results are incredibly hard to notice as well. Those ads use to be way more visible, now there is this tiny "ad" label, in small font, in a tiny box outline.

I am not sure when Bing changed the ad label to be so hard to see, but here is a current screen shot:

In 2018, the ad label was bolder, more similar to the black ad label Google has now:

I guess this is the trend - search engines want more clicks on ads, and aim to confuse searchers to click on the ads.

