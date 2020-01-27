Work For Google As An SEO

Google is hiring an SEO or multiple SEOs again. Former Google SEO, Sean O'Keefe, posted on Twitter that his old job at Google as an SEO is now open. Sean is now working with the Google AI team - so his role needs to be filled. So if you are an SEO and looking for a job working at Google, in Mountain View, California - you can apply here.

The job description is "Product Marketing Manager, SEO, Growth Lab."

Google’s Growth Lab is looking for a Product Marketing Manager (PMM) with proven experience working on driving website traffic growth. The Growth Lab team is an exciting team with high executive visibility and the opportunity to work across functions and product areas at Google. Our goal is to get more Google users to Google’s websites and we provide insights, best practices, tools, and services to help product and marketing teams achieve that.

You’ll join a team of experienced growth marketers and collaborate very closely with the central growth product and engineering team as well as growth marketing and product teams embedded within each product area to help identify opportunities and design multi-quarter SEO strategies that drive growth of Google’s web ecosystem. This is a highly collaborative role and you’ll develop ongoing relationships with teams to help build sustainable, long-term growth.

It is a great position if you are interested in measurable impact, influencing web roadmaps and working with all of Google’s products and teams.

Know the user. Know the magic. Connect the two. At its core, marketing at Google starts with technology and ends with the user, bringing both together in unconventional ways. Our job is to demonstrate how Google's products solve the world's problems--from the everyday to the epic, from the mundane to the monumental. And we approach marketing in a way that only Google can--changing the game, redefining the medium, making the user the priority, and ultimately, letting the technology speak for itself.