Here is a photo from the Google Austin office of Jeff Mullen, a senior software engineer at Google, reading a book. But not any book, a book from the Google Austin office and the book is super sized.

He shared this photo on Instagram and wrote "I don’t always read books, but when I do, size matters not."

