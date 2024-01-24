Daily Search Forum Recap: January 24, 2024

Jan 24, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We're seeing signs of a Google search ranking update brewing over the past day or so. Google Ads has now widely rolled out its conversation AI tools for English users. Google Business Profiles performance reports to show fewer driving directions. Google is again testing "chat with a live agent" buttons in the search results. Bing is testing bubble filter buttons and bullets for sitelinks.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes, Circle To Search &amp; AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 24, 2024

Jan 24, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

A Google Search Ranking Update Brewing Around January 23rd & 24th?

Jan 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI Conversational Experience Now Available To Globally In English

Jan 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Performance Driving Directions Report To Show Less Data

Jan 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Search Snippet "Chat With A Live Agent"

Jan 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Bubble Style Search Bar Menu & Bullets For Sitelinks

Jan 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: A Google Search Ranking Update Brewing Around January 23rd & 24th?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.