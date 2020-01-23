Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Now Drops A Site's Normal Snippet When Featured Snippet Is Displayed
In November 2019 we saw Google testing removing the normal snippet from the Google search results when Google shows a featured snippet for that site/URL. Well after numerous tests, Google has launched this yesterday and is no longer showing a featured snippet and at the same time the same URL in the main web search results. Danny Sullivan from Google confirmed this on Twitter saying...
- John Mueller Once Messed With A Web Site Hacker
John Mueller from Google said that he once messed with web site hacker who hacked content onto one of his sites. He said the content started to rank, so he locked out the hacker and replaced the hacker's affiliate links...
- Google: Reciprocal Links Aren't Necessarily Bad But...
John Mueller from Google said on Twitter that "Reciprocal links aren't necessarily bad." But he did warn that Google is good at finding "link schemes & similar games that are sometimes played in that...
- Google's Gary Illyes Not Surprised When SEOs Complain When Low Quality Content Is Not Indexed
Gary Illyes from Google posted on Twitter a sarcastic GIF of what he said "Everyone's reaction when low quality and spammy content is not indexed anymore." I posted that...
- GoogleBots Go On A Trip
It looks like a bunch of GoogleBots, well, 3D printed GoogleBots, are going on a trip with Daniel Waisberg of Google. He said they are headed to King's Cross Studio in London. Looks like they are excited...
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- External tracking tools are often not represenative of real user activity, and just because they're ranking somewhere for keywords, doesn't mean they see actionable traffic. I'm happy to pass these on! (though it's, John Mueller on Twitter
- I do feel bad because I know you're standing in some line with kids running all around you trying to write a blog post on your phone. Don't do that. Go play. The, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Let me tell you a secret: there are lots & lots of algorithms, and you don't have to win at every one of them to be successful in search., John Mueller on Twitter
- No, we will ignore any & all content on the desktop site if we index the mobile version. We will only index the mobile version., John Mueller on Twitter
