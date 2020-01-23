Google's Gary Illyes Not Surprised When SEOs Complain When Low Quality Content Is Not Indexed

Jan 23, 2020 • 7:10 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Gary Illyes from Google posted on Twitter a sarcastic GIF of what he said "Everyone's reaction when low quality and spammy content is not indexed anymore." I posted that GIF above, so you can see it, but here is the tweet:

He is saying you shouldn't be surprised when your spammy and/or low quality content is not indexed by Google.

But why the GIF? What is he up to?

He also recently said he stepped away a bit from Twitter and the SEO side of it for his mental health:

Basically suggesting he is working in other areas...

He then added that he has not been following Google search launch reports recently.

This has me scratching my head a bit...

