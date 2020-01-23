Google's Gary Illyes Not Surprised When SEOs Complain When Low Quality Content Is Not Indexed

Gary Illyes from Google posted on Twitter a sarcastic GIF of what he said "Everyone's reaction when low quality and spammy content is not indexed anymore." I posted that GIF above, so you can see it, but here is the tweet:

Aaaand I'm outta here — Gary "鯨理／경리" Illyes (@methode) January 22, 2020

He is saying you shouldn't be surprised when your spammy and/or low quality content is not indexed by Google.

But why the GIF? What is he up to?

He also recently said he stepped away a bit from Twitter and the SEO side of it for his mental health:

I value my mental health, or whatever's left of it, so I'm doing comms in other places. — Gary "鯨理／경리" Illyes (@methode) January 9, 2020

Basically suggesting he is working in other areas...

He then added that he has not been following Google search launch reports recently.

Dunno what this launch was about. Haven’t looked at launch reports for weeks — Gary "鯨理／경리" Illyes (@methode) January 21, 2020

This has me scratching my head a bit...

