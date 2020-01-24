The Good Old SEO Days: Sergey Brin With Heather Lloyd-Martin & Detlef Johnson At The Google Dance

I am not going to lie, there are times I miss the old days, the old SEO days. Here is a photo from I think the first Google Dance in 2006. You can see the young Sergey Brin from Google talking with some of the first ever SEOs Heather Lloyd-Martin & Detlef Johnson.

This was at the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California.

I remember taking a limo with a bunch of SEOs to the event. My wife even came along to the event and I got her a hoodie with the new Google Analytics logo on it, after Urchin was acquired by Google.

Anyway - this is fun to see and yea, I miss the old days a bit.

Heather let me share this but it is a private Facebook post over here.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.