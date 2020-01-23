John Mueller Once Messed With A Web Site Hacker

John Mueller from Google said that he once messed with web site hacker who hacked content onto one of his sites. He said the content started to rank, so he locked out the hacker and replaced the hacker's affiliate links with his own.

He talked about this on Twitter saying that ultimately "It wasn't that valuable, but the it's the thought that counts."

Here is the tweet:

Someone once hacked a site of mine, and it started getting traffic for their hacked content. I locked it down and swapped out their affiliate links against mine. It wasn't that valuable, but the it's the thought that counts, right? :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 22, 2020

I suspect many of you have done similar things to get back at hackers and spammers?

