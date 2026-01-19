Daily Search Forum Recap: January 19, 2026

Jan 19, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

OpenAI will be testing ads in ChatGPT very soon. Google's Gemini 3 Pro now powers some AI Overviews. Surprise, surprise, Google is appealing the search monopoly ruling. Google warns that using free subdomian hosts is not a good idea. Google also said that comment link spam won't help or hurt your site.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • OpenAI Will Soon Test Ads On ChatGPT
    OpenAI announced on Friday it will begin testing ads in the ChatGPT responses in the coming weeks. The ads will show on the free product and low-cost subscription tier, ChatGPT Go. The ads will show under the main response and not influence the answers ChatGPT gives you. Advertisers will not get conversations with ChatGPT. The ads will be clearly labeled as ads.
  • Google AI Overviews Powered By Gemini 3 Pro For Complex Queries
    Google announced late on Friday that Gemini 3 Pro is now powered Google AI Overviews for complex queries. Google actually said this last November, but then edited its story to say it was just AI Mode that was powered by Gemini 3 Pro and not AI Overviews. Now both AI Overviews and AI Mode can use Gemini 3 Pro.
  • Google Is Appealing Its Search Monopoly Ruling & Asks To Pause Remedies
    Google is appealing the ruling that it is an illegal search monopoly - which surprises no one. Plus, Google asked the court to pause the remedies during the appeal phase.
  • Google Warns On Hosting With Free Subdomain Hosts
    Google's John Mueller once again warned about hosting your website on free subdomain hosting service because they are magnets for a "lot of spam & low-effort content."
  • Google: Comments Link Spam Has No Effect On SEO/Search
    Google's John Mueller said that link spam left in the comments section have no effect on Google Search or SEO, (and maybe even your website's performance in Google Search?). He wrote on Bluesky, "These links all have no effect - they're from spammers dropping links into comments. These would not have any effect, positive nor negative, on your site."
  • Google Student Ambassador ID In Korea
    Here is a photo that caught my eye from the Google offices in Korea. It is of a student ambassador ID, certificate and some program Google has at that office.

