Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2026

Mar 5, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode has better link cards to recipe sites now, this was in response to feedback Google said. Google also has this new AI Mode recipe widget, but it all leads to AI-Frankenstein results. Google said loading content with JavaScript is now okay. Google AI Overviews have these weird drop down options. Google Merchant Center added a build-to-order attribute.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode Adds More Links To Recipe Sites
    Google announced it updated AI Mode to link to more recipe sites and bloggers. "Starting today, when you search for meal ideas like 'easy dinners for two,' you can tap on the dish to see links to relevant recipe sites, plus a short overview of the dish to help with inspiration," Robby Stein from Google said on X.
  • Google AI Mode Recipe Widget Sucks Searchers Into AI Frankenstein Recipes
    Google is testing a new AI Mode widget within the main search results that drives searchers away from the core search results and recipe listings/cards and into AI Mode, which then shows those horrible AI-generated Frankenstein recipes.
  • Google AI Overviews Expandable Drop Downs
    Google seems to be rolling out a new format for some of the AI Overviews it shows within search. This format shows a drop-down, expandable, accordion-style interface that you can expand to show more.
  • Loading Content With JavaScript Does Not Make It Harder For Google Search
    Google has removed a whole section from its JavaScript SEO documentation because it was outdated and Google says loading content with JavaScript does not make it hard for Google Search.
  • Google Adds Build to Order Attribute For Vehicle Listings
    Google has added a new attribute to the Google Merchant Center availability options within vehicle listings. The new one is named "Build to order" and only works for Google Vehicle ads.
  • Google Sound Immersion
    Google had some "Sound Immersion" event at the Google visitor center at the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California. Here are some of the bowls and equipment that was there.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2026

Mar 5, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Loading Content With JavaScript Does Not Make It Harder For Google Search

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Mode Recipe Widget Sucks Searchers Into AI Frankenstein Recipes

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Expandable Drop Downs

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode Adds More Links To Recipe Sites

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Adds Build to Order Attribute For Vehicle Listings

Mar 5, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Loading Content With JavaScript Does Not Make It Harder For Google Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.