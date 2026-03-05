Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode has better link cards to recipe sites now, this was in response to feedback Google said. Google also has this new AI Mode recipe widget, but it all leads to AI-Frankenstein results. Google said loading content with JavaScript is now okay. Google AI Overviews have these weird drop down options. Google Merchant Center added a build-to-order attribute.

