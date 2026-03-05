Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AI Mode has better link cards to recipe sites now, this was in response to feedback Google said. Google also has this new AI Mode recipe widget, but it all leads to AI-Frankenstein results. Google said loading content with JavaScript is now okay. Google AI Overviews have these weird drop down options. Google Merchant Center added a build-to-order attribute.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google AI Mode Adds More Links To Recipe Sites
Google announced it updated AI Mode to link to more recipe sites and bloggers. "Starting today, when you search for meal ideas like 'easy dinners for two,' you can tap on the dish to see links to relevant recipe sites, plus a short overview of the dish to help with inspiration," Robby Stein from Google said on X.
Google AI Mode Recipe Widget Sucks Searchers Into AI Frankenstein Recipes
Google is testing a new AI Mode widget within the main search results that drives searchers away from the core search results and recipe listings/cards and into AI Mode, which then shows those horrible AI-generated Frankenstein recipes.
Google AI Overviews Expandable Drop Downs
Google seems to be rolling out a new format for some of the AI Overviews it shows within search. This format shows a drop-down, expandable, accordion-style interface that you can expand to show more.
Loading Content With JavaScript Does Not Make It Harder For Google Search
Google has removed a whole section from its JavaScript SEO documentation because it was outdated and Google says loading content with JavaScript does not make it hard for Google Search.
Google Adds Build to Order Attribute For Vehicle Listings
Google has added a new attribute to the Google Merchant Center availability options within vehicle listings. The new one is named "Build to order" and only works for Google Vehicle ads.
Google Sound Immersion
Google had some "Sound Immersion" event at the Google visitor center at the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California. Here are some of the bowls and equipment that was there.
Other Great Search Threads:
- No discussion of tech media can get past this basic traffic fact: in the AI world, Google and social no longer refer traffic, which means that the vast majority of readers just never find you in the first place. Analysis:, Danny Crichton on X
- How We Know Google Trusts BBB Accredited Businesses, Local Search Forum
- I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Corporate Vice President - Search Growth and Experiences at Microsoft!, Michael Schechter on LinkedIn
- One thing that will throw "tests" like this off is that there are a number of sites out there that link to all known llms txt files, so over time they'll just get crawled and used like any other text file you might have. A self linked cats.txt can be just, John Mueller on Bluesky
- SEO Tip: don't just submit the sitemap index file in Google Search Console, you'll need to submit all important sitemaps individually also. When I get access to a client's GSC, often for very large sites, I unfortunately don't always h, Brodie Clark on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google AI Mode updates recipe results to better connect people with recipe creators
- Google Ads status dashboard flags Ad Manager reporting issue
- Google Merchant Center adds “build to order” for vehicle listings
- Are your PPC ads still authentic in the age of AI creative?
- Google removes accessibility section from JavaScript SEO section
- Google to disable Customer Match uploads in Ads API
- Click fraud in Google Ads: Where exposure rises and how to reduce it
- Google Ads retargeting: A guide to your data segments
- How to turn Claude Code into your SEO command center
- WebMCP explained: Inside Chrome 146’s agent-ready web preview
- New Google help document says frequent crawling is a good sign
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Gemini Said They Could Only Be Together if He Killed Himself. Soon, He Was Dead., Wall Street Journal
- How Google and Taiwan are building an AI blueprint for public health, Google Blog
- NotebookLM adds Cinematic Video Overviews, Google Blog
- OpenAI pushes to add surveillance safeguards following Pentagon deal, Financial Times (Sub)
- OpenAI’s Next AI Model Will Have ‘Extreme’ Reasoning, The Information
- ChatGPT Health 'under-triaged' half of medical emergencies in a new study, NBC News
- OpenAI Scales Back Shopping Plans for ChatGPT, The Information
Industry & Business
- 2026 National Teachers of the Year visit Google, Google Blog
- Epic, Google Settlement Would Let Rivals Access Play Store App Catalog, Bloomberg
- Google Gemini AI told user stage 'mass casualty attack,' suit claims, CNBC
- Google responds to wrongful death lawsuit of man talking to Gemini, 9to5Google
- News Corp, Meta in AI Content Licensing Deal Worth Up to $50 Million a Year, Wall Street Journal
- Nvidia CEO Huang says $30 billion OpenAI investment 'might be the last', CNBC
- Perplexity inks CoreWeave deal to use Nvidia Grace Blackwell-powered clusters., Axios
- Tech giants sign energy pledge at White House ahead of midterms, Reuters
- Tim Sweeney signed away his right to criticize Google until 2032, The Verge
- New York considers bill that would ban chatbots from giving legal, medical advice, StateScoop
- Our statement on the Gavalas lawsuit, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Content Decay: Why Your Content Loses Accuracy & How to Fix It, WordStream
- Earned Media Belongs in AI Search Strategy, Content Marketing Institute
- Why This CMO Ungated Everything and What Happened Next, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Drive with Star Trek on Waze, Google Blog
- Google Maps Feeling Outdated: MapQuest Navigation App Updated With New-Gen Features, AutoEvolution
SEO
- Debunking and Demystifying Generative Information Retrieval: Misinformation in The SEO Space, Women in Tech SEO
- Focus Keywords: What They Are, and How to Choose the Right One, Ahrefs
- How to Focus on Topics (Not Keywords) in Your SEO Strategy, Ahrefs
- Static vs. Sticky vs. Sticky-on-Scroll-Up Navigation: Which One Should Your Website Use?, Igniting Business
- Tech Publications Lost 58% of Google Traffic Since 2024, Growtika
- The 4 key challenges of AI search measurement, STAT Search Analytics
- Why Discover Drops: Metadata, Filters, Experiments, Grumpy Old SEO
PPC
- Google Ad Cases Show How Binding Government Judgments Shape MDLs, Bloomberg
- Google Merchant Center Adds “Build to Order” Availability Attribute for Vehicle Listings, FeedArmy
- Micro Conversions for Google Ads: Build a Quality Traffic Metric Using GTM, KP Playbook
- Microsoft Advertising Activate: Full Event Overview, PPC News Feed
- OpenAI Held Early Talks With The Trade Desk to Sell Ads, The Information
- When Google Forwarding Numbers Fail: A Troubleshooting Guide for PPC Managers, ZATO PPC Marketing
Search Features
- Canvas in AI Mode launches for everyone in the U.S., Google Blog
Feedback:
