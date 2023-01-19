Daily Search Forum Recap: January 19, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. Google Ads is rolling out experiments for Performance Max campaigns. Google Search Console's performance report may show a spike in data for product results due to a change. Google removed the playable podcast list view rich results. Bing is testing topics search refinement, like Google.

It looks like we may have had another tremor or Google search ranking algorithm update kickoff yesterday, Wednesday, January 18th. We just had one this weekend after the December 2022 helpful content update and December 2022 link spam update finished on January 12th and now we have this, again.

Google has posted that you may see an increase in clicks and impressions in your search performance report when filtering by the product results search appearance in Search Console. Google said this is because Google is now picking up these products even without structured data.

Google is rolling out Performance Max experiments in Google Ads today. We knew this would come and now, I think for the first time but I might be wrong, we are seeing some advertisers gain access to this.

Google has dropped the playable podcast search result rich snippets. 9to5Google reported this first, and there is a bit of confusion around what exactly Google removed. Google seems to have removed the recent episodes playable rich results for podcasts, where Google would show under a specific search result the recent podcasts.

Microsoft Bing is testing topics refinements options in the search bar, this is similar to what Google Search launched a few months back on mobile search and has been testing on desktop search.

Google's Daniel Waisberg shared some photos of the Google Singapore office. The images are embedded below but the one on top shows how green this space is. There is even a place that lets you grow

