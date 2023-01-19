Green Google Singapore Office

Jan 19, 2023
Green Google Singapore Office

Google's Daniel Waisberg shared some photos of the Google Singapore office. The images are embedded below but the one on top shows how green this space is. There is even a place that lets you grow green plants and the Googlebot shadow is A+.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

