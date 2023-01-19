Green Google Singapore Office

Google's Daniel Waisberg shared some photos of the Google Singapore office. The images are embedded below but the one on top shows how green this space is. There is even a place that lets you grow green plants and the Googlebot shadow is A+.

The Google Singapore office is by far the most beautiful office I've ever been to. What an incredible attention to detail! It's full of greenery and shared areas for collaboration. AND, there's actually a bar behind a hidden cupboard for TGIF 😍 pic.twitter.com/b2ArmACQiA — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) December 12, 2022

