Daily Search Forum Recap: January 18, 2023

Google Posts insights analytics is no longer; it is gone. Google Search is testing related products as a standalone section. Google says having a website with the same name as another is okay with them (but you may have legal issues with that). Google is testing round map pins with photos.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Google Quality Updates Can Impact Crawling & Indexing
Google's John Mueller said again that its quality updates, like core updates and the others in the family, can not just impact the ranking of a page in Google Search but also how Google crawls and if Google decides to index that page.
- Google: Having A Website With The Same Name As Another Site Is Fine For Search
Google's John Mueller was asked about if it is okay with Google Search to have a website with the same name as another site on the internet. John said he could not give legal advice around copyright issues but he said when it comes to Google Search and SEO, it is fine.
- Google Discontinues Google Posts Insights
Google Posts insights is no longer working, it has been discontinued according to the Google Business Profiles API documentation for the deprecation schedule.
- Google Search "Related Products"
Google has a "related products" section in its search results. This seems similar to the similar products concept, but it looks like the other query expansion options for Google Search results.
- Google Maps Tests Business Photo In Round Map Pin
Google is testing displaying a round map pin that has a business photo in the pin itself. This is supposedly working on some Google Maps devices when you request directions.
- Singapore Google Product Expert Summit
Here is a photo the Google Search Central team shard on Twitter about a month ago of Daniel Waisberg and some Google product experts, including Kenichi Suzuki, smiling at the event.
